Wendell Seldon wasn't only a great City Manager, he was an outstanding football and basketball official for many years, a great military leader with the Virginia National Guard and lastly, what a family man. When I remember Wendell, these are the characteristics that come to mind: S-self-made man E=Endurance L-Leader D-Diverse O-Organizer N-Noble. P.S. Keep the car on the road.
Paul "Soup" Hillyard
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.