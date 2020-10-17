What a vote for Warner means
Do you regret the loss of civility in politics today? Do you wonder what happened to the “Art of Compromise” that enabled politicians to actually pass meaningful legislation? Do you yearn for the past history of people like Ronald Reagan and Tip O’Neill who could each preach the “party” line to the press, and then hash out a real compromise over a phone call?
Boy, I sure do!
That’s why I write this letter in support of Mark Warner, our incumbent Senator now running for re-election in Virginia. I could tell you that he works hard every day to make good jobs, health care, and education available to all Virginians. Mark’s focus is on how to unite our Commonwealth and help grow our economy, give Virginians more health care options for less money, and protect us from threats at home and abroad. Yes, he does do all of that, and much more; but if you vote Democrat, you already know that, and, if you are a voting Republican, it’s worth knowing.
Perhaps it would be good to think about this, as well. A vote for Mark is a vote in the direction of civil discourse, of working compromise, of decency and compassion for one’s fellow humans. A vote for his opponent is a vote for the ongoing reckless, hateful, reality show government we have today. Perhaps it’s best if one forgets for the sake of this election whether one is a “D” or an “R” and votes for the candidate based on deliberative, thoughtful government; the way it used to be!
Wouldn’t that be great a place for the government to get to again?
George L. Ohrstrom II
Berryville
As the ranking member on the Senate Intelligence Committee, he and his majority counterpart were a good example of what we are lacking today.
