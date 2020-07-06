What about my history? With all the condemnation of all things Confederate, I feel a need to tell my side of the story. My family has been in the Commonwealth since 1800 and, yes, my ancestors served in the Confederate Army. They fought for their county and states' rights, slavery was not the issue.
Leave the history of our great nation as that, history! It cannot be changed by tearing down, painting graffiti, or rewording monuments, highway and school names. There are two sides to every story, but in this case the correct story needs to be told.
BG: "Please be specific about your ancestor's intent and actions: which "state rights" did he fight for?" I can tell you what my ancestor's fought for....What started the civil war? The unfair taxes and tariffs placed upon the southern states by the Federal Government was the primary reason, not slavery. But that would not fit the narrative of today's radical left.
I encourage you to look up and read the full article. But I doubt it would change your mind.
Protective Tariffs: The Primary Cause of the Civil War
by DAVID JOHN MAROTTA and MEGAN RUSSELL on JUNE 23, 2013
With most of the tariff revenue collected in the South and then spent in the North, the South rightly felt exploited. At the time, 90% of the federal government’s annual revenue came from these taxes on imports.
The country experienced a period of lower tariffs and vibrant economic growth from 1846 to 1857. Then a bank failure caused the Panic of 1857. Congress used this situation to begin discussing a new tariff act, later called the Morrill Tariff of 1861. However, those debates were met with such Southern hostility that the South seceded before the act was passed.
The South did not secede primarily because of slavery. In Lincoln’s First Inaugural Address he promised he had no intention to change slavery in the South. He argued it would be unconstitutional for him to do so. But he promised he would invade any state that failed to collect tariffs in order to enforce them. It was received from Baltimore to Charleston as a declaration of war on the South.
Slavery was an abhorrent practice. It may have been the cause that rallied the North to win. But it was not the primary reason why the South seceded. The Civil War began because of an increasing push to place protective tariffs favoring Northern business interests and every Southern household paid the price.
When is Shenandoah University returning the Byrd money?
Please be specific about your ancestor's intent and actions: which "state rights" did he fight for? You might find the answer very illuminating - and it may cause you to rethink your position.
I know the history of my family very well, as I have been involved with genealogy for nearly half of my life.
One of my Great Grandfathers served in Company B, 57th Infantry, Virginia Volunteers, for the Confederacy.
He fought at Gettysburg, and was in Pickett's Charge on July 3, 1863. He survived the bloody battle, only to become a POW in his own country. He was confined as POW at Fort McHenry, Maryland until he was moved to Fort Delaware. Many POWs died during their imprisonment, but my Great Grandfather lived. In fact, after his release when the war ended, he married, had 8 children, and lived to be 93 years old. He was given an honorable burial at Hollywood Cemetery, in Pickett's Row.
I get this! My great grandfather was 20 when he enlisted in the Confederate army. As a poor country boy, I’m pretty sure going to war was a way to get off the farm and see the world. From his letters that have survived, he was cold in the winter, hot in the summer, often hungry, and plagued by boils. He was very homesick. He was captured and was sent to Fort Delaware, where he “lived” for over a year. Nowhere does he mention the glory of war or the idea of saving slavery. Just a plain country mountain boy who went off for adventure.
