The writer of a recent letter to the editor in The Winchester Star suggested that the answer to the question of abortion in this country might be “a uniform application of practical morality to the question,” similar to most European nations that allow abortion up to 12 to 15 weeks after conception. But in the end, he recognized that what he proposed would probably be “more permissive than the right-to-lifers can stand." He is right and I will tell you why.
A human being is conceived in her/his mother’s womb at the time of conception. Follow the science, as they say now-a-days. You can’t be “a little bit pregnant” or a “little bit with child.” Therefore, to be pro-life means that you can’t accept a “little bit” of abortion.
Joanne Seale
Frederick County
