I would like to commend the Winchester Planning and Economic Development Committee for its endorsement of Church World Service’s proposed office in Winchester. As the coordinator of Grace Lutheran Church’s refugee resettlement team in 2016, we worked very closely with CWS and their Harrisonburg office as we resettled a Syrian family in Winchester. Using CWS’s vast experience and resources, as well as our own experience resettling refugees from around the world, we were able to greet this war-torn family, vetted extensively by our American security agencies, and set them on their way with a home and loving community. We were able to love our neighbor as ourselves. The family is now settled in their own home, working, tax-paying residents, with their oldest son now an honors graduate of Handley and a business major at Shenandoah University.
Is housing tight in the Winchester area? Yes, but not so tight that we cannot help our neighbors. Should we be afraid of who comes into our community? I for one am not worried about who we welcome. I am more worried for who we exclude or who we don’t vet. As to President Biden’s policies, I welcome his openness to the world, this broken world we all must live together in. What better place is there to raise a family than the rural community we know as Winchester, where we know our neighbors, care for our neighbors, love our neighbors, just as we have been taught and understand is our calling.
