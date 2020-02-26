Two years ago, I was told that my child was NOT considered a student/athlete at the high school level because she does not play on a team at the school. My child participates in a sport that is NOT offered by Frederick County Public Schools. She trains 20 hours a week outside of school, maintains a 3.9 GPA, she is a member of National Honor Society, she participates in marching band, and she has made it to the state and regional levels for her sport. The school Athletic Director refuses to recognize her for her athletic accomplishments. He claims that if he recognizes her, he will then have to recognize everyone like her. Yes, he should recognize all student/athletes in school who participate in sports that are NOT offered by FCPS [and] who reach the state or regional level for that sport. How many students can this be? Why not recognize them for what they are doing as student/athletes. These types of athletes also are NOT eligible for any of the booster club scholarships, because they are not on a school team. If a school team or school athlete makes it to the state/regional level it is a big deal and celebrated all over the school/newspaper. If an athlete who is not on a school team makes it to this level, no one ever knows about it, as they are not considered a student/athlete within the school. Is it fair that these student/athletes are being excluded from recognition and scholarship opportunities?
Aimee Nuwer
Frederick County
(0) comments
