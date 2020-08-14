What does our country need to heal?
As we approach yet another phase of our election cycle, it would be easy to fall victim to the detrimental components of campaigns; however, smearing people is counterproductive.
It would behoove all of us to look at the issues of the individual parties, the individual candidates. What does our country need to heal? How can we, as individuals, help heal our country?
It will take patience as we journey toward November 3rd. Many of us will want to vote between September 18th and October 31st at the Winchester City or Frederick County Registrar’s Offices or by mailing in our ballots by October 15th.
Have we ever been so divided? We have experienced catastrophic events over the past 4 years. Can we talk to our family and friends about the true and important elements of this election cycle?
It has been challenging and stress-producing for many of us, but now is the time to refresh and renew our country and our lives. November 3rd is our chance to speak in a unified voice. Perhaps it would be beneficial for each of us to reflect upon our own situations and the role we play in our country.
As we delve into the next several weeks of campaigning, we can only do our best to remain civilized, respectful, and honest, not fall victim to name calling and deceit. We have a voice; our voices matter! Biden and Harris will heal our country, bringing us closer to justice for all!
Astrid Willemsma Frederick County
(19) comments
@Whistle Dixie - Very nice rebuttal!
@Spock here - "Like I said, their loud voices do not want healing." What you actually mean is. We will not bow down and surrender to the leftist and by the way who is doing all the hurting lately? I'll give you a hint. Chicago, Portland, New York and Minneapolis.
Journey, the only places those Leftist punks choose to go is to locations where there are gun restrictions or anti-gun populations.
When their handlers try to push their 'peaceful protest' onto the side streets of suburbia, or out into rural areas, those little punks will get their day of reckoning. They'll find that their CoeXiSt bumper-sticker ideology was a dangerous myth.
[sleeping][sleeping][sleeping]
I think most of these comments just reinforce the writer's point.
Like I said, their loud voices do not want healing.
"Biden and Harris will heal our country, bringing us closer to justice for all!" Give me a break! 1. Open borders 2. Citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants. 3. Gun confiscation. 4. Baby murder. 5. 50% tax increases. 6. Stacking the Supreme Court and the list goes on! If he wins America loses.
How completely misguided can a Leftist be?!!!
America's worst era in modern times took place during ex-President Obama's reign. Obama intentionally brought race into the forefront so that he could further divide America. Obama used his eloquent tongue as he delivered his divisive hatred to Americans, he used his position to 'additionally affirm,' fund now-defunct crony-businesses through his ARRA stimulus package, and pass Executive Orders that harmed our Nation. And let's not forget one of his last tricks: $1.7 Billion in cash to Iran.
Obama's community organizing tactics taught him to use his donors' money and influence to divide-and-conquer our Nation. America has never had to live through a professional community organizer before, and hopefully enough Americans learned their lesson. Obama learned from his communist mentors, Frank Marshall Davis and Reverend Wright, and from his studies from Saul Alinsky, America was attacked from within the Obama White House for eight miserable years. To date, he is the ONLY ex-President who has railed against a sitting President. (Ever wonder why? It goes beyond Obama's narcissism...)
At this time, Obama and many from his administration, are under Federal investigation.
We now know that President Obama knew about the FISA abuse and surveillance. Recently released documents, along with very detailed analysis have shown that Obama, Joe Biden, and James Comey KNEW about the FISA abuse. Evidently this surveillance abuse was a pay-to-play ordeal, too, as the majority of surveillance activities came from contractors working outside the Federal government.
So, let's think on this -- ex-President Obama, current Democrat Presidential candidate Joey Biden, and individuals from within the Obama's administration are all under Federal investigation because they used, and weaponized, Federal government agencies to spy on presidential candidates, President Trump, Carter Page, and other individuals.
DOJ's AG Bill Barr has appointed John Durham to fully investigate the criminality of the FISA abuse. Within days or weeks, Durham will step forward with indictments that will name a number of Obama's administration and staff members. Among them, the heads of the FBI, DOJ, DNI, and CIA have been interviewed, and many of their own documents have been reviewed. The paper trail is there, the dots have been connected, the Grand Jury has been impaneled, and individuals have been subpoenaed. The indictments are coming... But no! By your standards, America is a mess because of President Donald J. Trump?
Let's compare. What exactly has President Donald J. Trump been criminally involved in? ACTUAL crimes, not the fictitious nonsense that has cluttered the minds of the Leftist minions and 'fake news' for 5+ years? Zero.
What Federally-assigned attorney, or groups of attorneys, are currently investigating President Trump for criminal actions? That's right....ZERO.
So, how about you take your own advice? Learn the true and important elements of this election cycle, reflect upon our own situations and the role we play in our country, remain civilized, respectful, and honest, and above all -- make sure there is "justice for all!"
Paranoid, delusional, mischaracterizes, hates government, probably believes Q. Example A of what is wrong with this country. Thank the lord they seem to be disappearing down the great hole of cultist goo from whence they sprang. Don't forget to take your white hood with you on the way down.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/durham-probe-ex-fbi-lawyer-to-plead-guilty-in-first-criminal-case-arising-from-review-attorney-says
Yes indeed, Durham's results were pushed to begin today. Clinesmith is the first of many to go down. At 5pm, Conservative Treehouse begins the big reveal, hence the Bill Barr quick interview yesterday evening. Stay tuned! America (minus the minions) demands justice.
The lawyer Mueller fired off his team? I guess that was the reason?
There will be no healing until we bend our knees to God. Stop murdering babies in the womb, stop promoting sex outside of marriage, stop perverting our children with disordered thinking and promoting disordered behavior.
While the author speaks of healing, neither candidate she mentions has denounced the violence and looting. This is a desperate attempt by a partisan leftist to ignore the "Elephant" in the room.
Ooookay. I'm sorry but, whether you love Trump or hate Trump, Biden/Harris is a joke, albeit a very bad one. Biden is just a Leftist Trump (if you believe everything they claim to hate), i.e. rich through nefarious means, old, WHITE, mentally declining, racist, sexist, etc. The irony is hilarious!
Biden and Harris will push the country closer to Socialism. That is a danger that must never happen.
define socialism
Unfortunately there are far left and far right participants that don't want to heal. They seem to have the loudest voice lately
Nice letter!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.