Jon and I wrestled on our high school team in DuBois, Pennsylvania back in the early 70s. During our senior year, I wrestled at the 112-pound weight class and Jon wrestled at 119. Jon didn’t have a winning season, but what he did have was a love for the sport. What he did develop was perseverance, a strong work ethic, and the joy of being part of a team striving for their best.
It’s strange how life goes sometimes. Thirteen years after graduating, Jon was in a car accident that put him in a wheelchair for life. As most would react to such a life-changing situation, Jon struggled. However, he found a purpose outside himself when he became head wrestling coach at Clarke County High School in Berryville.
In his second year of coaching, Jon’s son Kyle was his first Virginia state champion. Kyle was followed by 20 other state champs along with winning the Virginia state team championship in 2015.
This past Saturday, Jon earned his 400th coaching victory. Over these 22 years he’s positively impacted countless wrestlers’ lives in ways they’re aware of and in ways they’ll never know.
Life is a journey with many bumps in the road. How we respond to those bumps makes all the difference. Someone said, “We are all born with our own greatness. It’s important for us every day to strive towards that greatness.” That’s what Jon has done and it’s made all the difference.
Art Kunst
Carlisle, Pa.
