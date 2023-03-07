What happened after 137 S. Loudoun St. fire
This is in response to the March 2 article, “Former bluegrass mecca may be deemed blighted,” on the blighted property at 137 S. Loudoun St.
My partner and I owned this property as 137 S. Loudoun Street LLC. We did not just occupy a space. We experienced the fire and we lost everything.
Like Dalton Brill, we had a music venue in the basement with local musicians performing, we cut hair on the main floor, and had three apartments upstairs.
After the fire, we spent a year trying to arrange putting this historic building back to its previous state and were met with much resistance. We were devastated.
We fought the insurance company that sold us replacement cost insurance for a year, after finding out a mistake was made on the policy in the square footage. This resulted in a payout that was less than one-third of the cost to build it back in today’s prices and codes.
We fought the city for 11 months for a building permit and tried working with the Economic Development Authority, which seemed genuinely interested in helping, only to vote not to help us.
Our businesses were displaced, and we had to start over. After a year of failure, we had no choice but to give up and sell the burnt shell and lot. There was an honest and dedicated attempt to save this historic building.
