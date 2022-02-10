As I watch today’s Republican Party members’ antics, it reinforces that I made the right decision to leave the GOP in 1992.
I turned 18 in time to proudly vote for Ronald Reagan before I enlisted in the army. I then proudly voted for George H.W. Bush but then witnessed the same GOP turn on Mr. Bush for not being a "true conservative."
I turned independent and voted for Bill Clinton and have never looked back. I’ve since watched the GOP become unrecognizable to what I saw in the Reagan/Bush era.
I now see right-wing rallies where their members carry Confederate and swastika flags along with "old glory." Imagine that ... Republicans carrying Confederate and swastika flags! They call themselves "patriots." I can’t see anything patriotic about carrying the flags of our former enemies. Today’s Republicans need to do some soul searching about what it is to be American.
America fulfilled Kennedy’s dream of going to the moon by following science. America fulfilled Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream of equality in the 1964 Civil Rights Act the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Yet today the GOP is fighting to limit voting rights and trying to stigmatize those who speak of extending rights to every human.
This is no longer the America I grew up in. Today's GOP is no longer the party of Reagan.
Bill Dodson
Stephens City
