What happens when grant is exhausted?
Who will foot the bill when the Winchester Public Schools grant is exhausted on the newly created position in the central administrative office?
The Winchester Public Schools division states this new position within the central administration office is being funded by this Redesigning Educator Pathways And Connecting HR systems (REACH) grant.
OK, but when the grant funds are exhausted, how will the salary be funded, or will this position be eliminated?
Jeff Milburn Winchester
