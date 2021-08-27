On Nov. 4 2020, the day after Election Day, there was dancing in the streets, celebrating and shouts of "we won!" Now lets recap what has been won so far.
1. There still is no coherent policy on COVID-19 by this administration.
2. The southern border is overrun by illegal immigrants, including many with disease and criminal records.
3. Aug. 31 is rapidly approaching and there is still no visible plan to return our people to safety.
Again I say we won! Really!
Paul Massanopoli Sr.
Heathsville
(3) comments
Yep, we did and removed a totally incompetent president on so many levels.
1). We cannot force stupid people who rely on quacks for their medical information to take a vaccine to save their life. Remember, Trump was well booed at his rally. Republican governors in hard hit states still fight good advice. They prefer to climb over the corpses of their citizens for their own political gain.
2). You are simple repeating the lies and garbage off the Cable Clown 🤡 Shows.
3). This disaster is a result of 4 presidents not one. Why are American citizens still there? They knew the troops were leaving months ago. We’re looking at personal responsibility.
Morning, Paul. Yes, Biden won the election last November. Regarding a coherent policy for Covid, the administration advises masks and a vaccine shot. Over 180 million shots have been given, did you get yours? Masks are recommended because some people didn't, so variants are spreading. With the FDA approval, employers can mandate vaccines, so there's all that.
Over 100 thousand have been airlifted to other countries, these are mostly Afghans, so you can beetch about "more refugeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeees" at a later date. A horrible terrorist attack yesterday, did you hear? Awful. I'm sure we as a country will pull together though, like we did afterr 911 And yes, the southern border is a mess, but do tell us more about the diseases and criminal records. Oh, snap, I almost forgot, the economy is starting to come back, economic relief packages are proving to be highly successful, soon we will have a really great infrastructure bill signed so we can move forward! The former criminal in chief is selling hotdogs at a hotel in Florida. He lost. Our glass is over half full now.
[lol] and you're shocked [lol][lol][lol]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.