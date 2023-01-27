Dr. Martin Luther King once said: “Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education.”
In Virginia, some students who performed superlatively in academics were excluded in the merit recognition system that helps build self-esteem and benefits all stellar students who apply for college.
Today some of our schools (Missouri, New York, and Texas to name a few) are taking students to Drag Queen shows during school hours to promote social acceptance.
Liberal universities have tapped down conservative discussions/debates that ultimately lead to group think, meaning we all think alike. I would state that if everyone thinks alike, no one is thinking independently. Want to know the outcome of this concept, listen to Pink Floyd, "The Wall" ... “we don’t want no education …”
If you think the above comments and changes are by accident, you’ve been gas lit.
Education in this country used to focus on the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic. Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) expand upon the basics of education and open the mind to new dimensions of thinking and acting. But today, our children are being taught more about social injustices, equity, homophobia, transphobia, and inadvertently epistemophobia and eleutherophobia.
To Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, please correct these issues immediately and teach the rest of the country what education should look and sound like so that our next generation can excel in life.
David Eddy
Middletown
