I am a voter. I would describe myself as an independent, having voted for both major parties and even Libertarian over the years. I do not want to hear you tell me how bad your opponent is. You are the last person I would trust on that issue.
What I want to hear from you is your assessment of the four most important issues as related to the position for which you are running. Then I want to hear your suggestions on how you might be able to resolve those within the parameters of that position.
Please take a page from Grover Cleveland, who refused to use scandal against his opponent and still won the race. That's the candidate I want to see in office!
