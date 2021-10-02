The Haitian onslaught in Del Rio is a tragedy that didn't have to happen. Is it the result of President Biden sending a "mixed message?" Mr. Biden from the very beginning has made it clear that he was no fan of enforcing our immigration laws and securing our borders.
No matter how you slice it, two central facts emerge from this situation: First, we are a sovereign people born with the right to determine who and how many people should be given the privilege — not the right — to legally enter this country. Secondly, the Biden administration needlessly put these Haitians — and our enforcement personnel — in harm's way.
Most of these Haitians who President Biden said would be deported have instead been released to go to whatever part of this country they choose with a "request" that they report to an ICE facility within 60 days. In the end, taxpayers again will be handed a bill to cover the federal government's decades-long refusal to enforce its own immigration laws. What is the end game? Draw your own conclusion and vote accordingly!
Linda Fenner
Frederick County
