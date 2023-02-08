Well, the president has screwed us again. He is supposed to secure our borders and now he is letting China fly balloons over the U.S. No big deal?
Well, that balloon probably had some sophisticated ground penetrating radar that has now mapped the Early Warning System in Alaska, the ballistic missile silos in North Dakota, and all of our pipelines and infrastructure on it as it floated over the U.S. It was probably transmitted to a satellite, is now in China, and we will never know exactly what they know. Now they have precision coordinates of everything and can take it us out in one swoop.
Better not turn in your guns, you might need them!
Earl Gratzer
Cross Junction
