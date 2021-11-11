In Cal Thomas' column, "Winsome Sears : It's not 1963," he asked the question: "When was the last time a modern Democrat talked like Winsome Sears."
Here is a Barack Obama quote from the 2016 Dallas Police Memorial: “I'm here to say we must reject such despair. I'm here to insist that we are not as divided as we seem, and I know that because I know America. I know how far we've come against impossible odds.” These are not the words of someone invoking victimhood, but rather someone invoking a positive view of America's potential. Obama's message from 2016 was on the same positive note as Sears' 2021 message.
It's time to revel in our collective positives and to work to make our great nation even better than it is today.
Patrick Kofalt
Winchester
