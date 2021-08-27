Would The Winchester Star be able to use a bit more discretion when publishing the letters to the editor? In particular, what was accomplished by printing the letter written by Valerie Cox, "Blood is on the hands of all Democratic voters, 8/27"? Those who voted "blue" carry the blood of the event on our hands? Please! Does that mean that those who voted 'red' carry blood on their hands for 1/6?
Can we not as a nation all grieve together because of the horrific events from Thursday, 8/26? War is atrocious. It is horrifying to think of what our service members (and citizens) have encountered over the history of wars. We can all grieve together as we try to support the people who have committed their lives to support countries that are enduring devastating times in fighting for freedom. Let's not find more reasons to divide our country. United, whether we voted "blue" or "red," we can all share in the deep sorrow we feel for those who have been injured and died while fighting for freedom.
Astrid Willemsma
Frederick County
(2) comments
Astrid, they have nothing more useful to say. Spewing hate and viciousness have become their creed. Just do what the rest of us do, roll your eyes at their smallness and dismiss them in your mind.
I guess the Winchester Star allows all opinions pleasant or truthful, lies or hate.
We should ignore such letters. Let the wacko Magats have a field day with them; they can fling their calf spatter at each other like other primates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.