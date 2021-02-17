For most of my 90 years, I have been proud to call myself a Republican. Doing so has been more and more difficult these five years, ever since the stinking pile of manure named Donald Trump bought his way into the White House. (I would use a stronger term here if I thought you would print it.)
As if he hadn’t caused enough trouble, he sent a howling mob of hooligans upon the nation’s Capitol to plunder and pillage it — an event which could have been construed as an act of war.
Five people died as a result of his malevolence. The saddest part of this shameful act is that 40-plus Republican Senators lacked the courage to stand up and find him guilty during his second impeachment trial, a job they were elected to do.
To make it even worse, Mitch “the weasel” McConnell tried to excuse himself and his lily-livered crowd of flunkies by trying to have it both ways.
I dread to think of what may become of the Republican Party in years to come.
