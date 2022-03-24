Regarding the demolition of historical buildings on Josephine Street, Berryville.
I was very impressed with the participation of members of the community — Blacks and whites — who shared their views at the last Berryville Town Council meeting. Historians, lawyers, owners of these historical buildings on Josephine Street, and other residents from the region working in different capacities all stressed the importance of reviewing the history of Josephine City and the necessity to respect its legacy by “deferring” the abatement of the so-called “blights.”
It reminded me of a poem called "Harlem” by Langston Hughes I just taught that very morning. It asked: “What happens to a dream deferred?” The dream expressed by the Harlemites of this poem — along with the dream of the residents of Josephine Street to own a property they bought when they were freed from slavery and to be treated equally — did not come true. As it happens in many Black communities around the country, the prospect of gentrification — Josephine Street will very likely become part of an expansion of the industrial park in the future — has superseded the promises of history.
The town of Berryville — which I praised for its liberalism when I moved here 15 years ago — is now following the trends of other counties. More money, more constructions, more destruction of the landscape.
The advocates present at this meeting showed that power can still be taken away from the hands of those who misuse it.
Martine Bourdeau
Berryville
