Election time is approaching. It's time to start listening to what is going on an determining what is best for our country's future.
Do we want everybody to go to college? That is what will happen if it becomes free and standards are lowered. I don't understand who will pay the professors. They have spent too much time and money to get to this position to work for "peanuts."
Do we want everyone who likes what is going on in this country to be able to come and join in the free stuff? If you go to Canada without a passport, there is a big problem getting back in. Yet if you come in from the South it seems to be a free and welcome entry except maybe for a U.S. citizen who lost his passport and accidentally got in the wrong lane at the California border and ended up in Mexico. He got arrested and tried in Mexico.
Do we want a pregnant woman to be able to have an abortion any time she decides she doesn't want the baby even up to the time of birth?
What has become of our rules and standards that have helped us become a great nation?
(1) comment
Ignorance and fear is a toxic mix
