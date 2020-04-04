What’s it going to take?
In The Star’s April 1 edition we had the April Fool’s picture of Will Lawrence, Lauren Gwinn and Chuck Lehrer exhibiting their idea of social distancing before going to the Winchester Senior Center. I wonder did they shop as a group? Deliver the groceries as a group? How many people had they been within 6 feet of in the last week or two? The Star reported on the front page that case numbers on Monday had gone from 22 to 33 in the area. 50% in one day. This trio could easily help double that number with their exploits together at the grocery store and to the senior center. Hopefully they dropped the groceries at the door. Everyone, just because you’re doing a good if not great deed, it does not make you exempt from following the guideline of 6 feet social distancing. People, stop acting like 15 year olds and please think and act like adults. Our leaders are saying that social distancing is needed to slow the virus, but our leaders don’t realize that it’s not being followed. Teens on my street play basketball together on the driveway and pairs of mothers go on walks together. What’s it going to take for people here to take the virus seriously? I think I know the answer, but it’s not a good one. Now go take on the day.
Scott Miller
320 Lynnehaven Drive
