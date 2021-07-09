Question for those taking down statues, changing names of buildings and schools, roads, etc. Why are you not demanding the same thing for anything named for George Washington? He and Martha owned slaves but no one is demanding the removal of his name or statues of him. Why? Just wondering what the difference is.
Joseph Higgs
Stephens City
(1) comment
Perhaps because he was not a part of the Confederacy or the Civil War. Who knows what will come next!! In our opinion more important issues should be addressed such as crime, education, health care, housing, the welfare of our children and on and on. Our thoughts only!!!
