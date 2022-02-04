Many thanks to the Virginia State Senate panel that opposed Andrew Wheeler’s nomination for Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources. Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he had selected Wheeler to protect the Chesapeake Bay. Really?
Wheeler is a coal lobbyist. As Donald Trump’s EPA secretary, he gutted key protections of the Clean Water Act, rolled back mercury and air toxins standards, and worked to slash the budget of the Chesapeake Bay clean-up by 90%. To the contrary, Wheeler is not “highly qualified.” and if Democratic State Senator Joe Morrissey enables Wheeler’s installment, then Morrissey will own this sleight of hand until the next election.
One must question Youngkin’s dedication to environmental protection since he could not find a serious candidate with at least a bachelor’s of science in environmental health. Instead, he chooses a promoter of coal mining and fossil fuel emissions — perhaps a misunderstanding of the job title?
Wheeler was recommended by twice-impeached Trump; he was one secretary who did not resign his cabinet position following the Jan. 6 insurrection, demonstrating absolute fealty to the former president. Now that Trump has admitted an overthrow attempt of the 2020 democratic election, he is hardly the person to showcase on a resume.
Let’s find a qualified candidate to protect Virginia’s natural and historic resources and leave the riffraff out of it.
Michele Winter Lake Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.