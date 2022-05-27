When will U.S. stand up to gun lobby?
Another mass shooting! Only 10 days after 10 innocent shoppers were killed in Buffalo, an 18 year old with an assault rifle kills 21 at an elementary school in Texas. This is the latest in a string of such incidents dating back to Columbine, and continued at Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook and Parkland among many others. Just this year there have been 27 school shootings and 213 total mass shootings. How can we continue to let this happen? Why are we not all outraged?
Republicans want to take away women’s rights to protect a fetus, but are unwilling to even discuss gun laws to protect living children. Apparently some Republicans value their precious lethal weapons more than they value our children.
When will this country stand up to the gun lobby and pass reasonable restrictions on gun purchases. There is absolutely no reason an 18 year old who doesn’t even have a driver’s license should be able to purchase not one, but two assault rifles and unlimited ammunition within a few days. When will the madness end? We need to do better. We must do better.
Dave Snow Winchester
