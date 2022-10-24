Since the elections are coming up soon, there’s a couple questions I think should be asked: 

1. Do we have a Republican Committe?

2. Who are they?

3. Where are they?

4. What are they doing?

Other districts have meetings, debates, even picnics. Ours do almost nothing. Maybe we should contact the national committee and find out why they are not active.

Don Garrett

Frederick County 

Catherine Giovannoni
Catherine Giovannoni

They seem to be a bit dispirited. I hear from more and more of then who are planning to write in Merritt Hale.

john brown
john brown

When you find out who they are Mr. Garrett, please post their names here.... it will help me avoid certains

Daniel
Daniel

I do believe that both the Winchester and Frederick County Republican Committees have websites. That might be a good place to start letting your fingers do the walking on your keyboard.

john brown
john brown

website can be so "non current" ...

john brown
john brown

The Winchester gop don't seem to be as photogenic as the frederick county group.

lebkuchen
lebkuchen

Maybe it's because they're embarrassed to have members in their party that voted against veteran benefits, baby formula, pregnant women, the Capitol police, the 9/11 first responders, lowering the cost of insulin, and the oil and gas price gouging bill, for starters. Now the party is grappling with a candidate who doesn't admit to the number of kids in his family nor his payment for an abortion. Why? Because he forgot that his campaign is based upon a phony "pro-life" talking point! Then there's the Arizona candidate caught masturbating in front of a preschool last week. For the 1st candidate, it's too late to change horses. For the 2nd candidate, it isn't. Look, the GOP doesn't even have a platform. Why should it be organized enough to have party meetings?

