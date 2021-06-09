Well, I see that Lord Fairfax Community College has changed its name to Laurel Ridge Community College. I don't understand why the world is constantly trying to change what has already passed. I guess that if Laurel Ridge Community College is ashamed of Lord Fairfax, then i should be too. Who do I contact to get my diploma reprinted to show the correct name?
Steven D. Wolford
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.