After yet another mass shooting, I urge my elected officials to do something about gun violence in this country now.
I’m a mother of two elementary school children, an educator, and an advocate for common sense gun laws.
We have excellent bills just waiting to be passed — HR 660 Ethan’s Law and the Assault Weapons Ban about to be introduced in the House are the two I mainly support.
I wonder what Rep. Cline's position is on these bills? Will he listen to his constituents and fight to get them passed? Or will he follow his own agenda and political aspirations? Now is the time for him to be courageous and advocate for safe gun storage and a ban on dangerous weapons. I would urge Rep. Cline to publicly state where he stands on these bills.
Kimberly Pritchard
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.