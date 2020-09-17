Let's see. 60,000,000 dead unborn babies and counting, thanks to a woman's "choice" … her body, her choice.
Delegate Dave LaRock's Commentary, Open Forum September 15, 2020, states how every Democrat House delegate voted down a repeal of Virginia's ban on hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), a potentially life-saving drug against COVID-19.
Where is our freedom of choice, Governor Northam? What happened to our body, our choice? Why can't we have the freedom to choose from all of the various help available? It's our choice, our doctor's choice.
(5) comments
Wow... so much to unpack here...
60,000,000 dead babies? Is that worldwide? Just American? Spontantous abortions? Medically necessary ones? Or has 60,000,000 elective abortions been performed since...when? Anne need to come a little cleaner on the specious and random stats.
What other drugs does Anne want to try? Is she on any herself? Does she know how hydroxychloroquine counterindicates against other medications? What are her justifications for presuming HCQ is efficacious against a coronavirus?
Anne is leaving a lot of questions that make me question her medical credentials.
You could go down to the local street corner and buy a load of opioids. Your choice.
Both are between you and your doctor. I'd talk this over with your doctor to discuss any risks, side effects etc.
“hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), a potentially life-saving drug against COVID-19.“. NO, it is not. Check your facts. Trust not Pres. Trump, who is mistaken or is lying, as usual.
Based on the yard signs I'm seeing, Joe Biden will finish in 3rd place behind Donald Trump and Garage Sale.
