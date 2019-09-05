Did I miss something! In reading and listening to the concerns on mass shootings, the proposed answers that are provided as a solution most often suggest once again: gun control, limited purchase of a gun, banning certain types of fire arms, and enhanced background checks.
Perhaps, just perhaps, someone of renown should advance the idea that what we witness is strongly related to the breakdown of a spiritual moral compass. Existing is an accepted direction where there is no defined right or wrong, good or bad, that we are free to believe as we desire about the value of life and the treatment of others. A direction currently in place that tells us as individuals we do not have any accountability to family, friends or associates.
Values with a spirit of love, respect, and intrinsic worth for life should be taught at home, school, and church. A breakdown of a moral compass begins early and produces an erosion of conventional virtues. How does this happen? Why is this issue not being addressed?
I would welcome a full discussion on this! An answer from the churches, an answer from the schools, an answer from parents?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.