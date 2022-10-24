Since the elections are coming up soon, there’s a couple questions I think should be asked:
1. Do we have a Republican Committe?
2. Who are they?
3. Where are they?
4. What are they doing?
Other districts have meetings, debates, even picnics. Ours do almost nothing. Maybe we should contact the national committee and find out why they are not active.
Don Garrett
Frederick County
