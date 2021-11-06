I would like to extend a sincere thank you to the voters of Frederick County, Red Bud District, for entrusting me with their vote and confidence for School Board this past Tuesday.
Your demonstrated confidence in me is both humbling and energizing. I look forward to representing the Red Bud District and working with the rest of our board members, as well and the Board of Supervisors, as we serve our community.
Ellen White
Frederick County
