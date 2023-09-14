I spent the better part of my lifetime as an employee in the Frederick County Clerk's Office. George Whitacre hired me in 1959 and I remained employed in that office until my retirement in 1999. I still to this day have my legal mind about me. It is something you never lose after you’re engrossed in the office as long as I was.
I know the experience that is necessary for the clerk to create an efficient and effective Clerk's Office. I also know that Becky Hogan has trained Kirk Whittle to continue to run the Clerk’s Office just as smoothly as she has since elected as clerk in 1997.
This position takes years of experience to master and even then, constant learning is needed to excel.
Kirk Whittle has those years of experience — 17 years to be exact — and he has demonstrated the commitment to continuing education that is needed to become another great clerk of circuit court.
Vote experience. Vote Kirk Whittle for circuit court clerk for Frederick County.
Janet Lowery
Frederick County
