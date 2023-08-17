Two recent headlines in The Star included "Former FCPS Teacher indicted for alleged inappropriate interactions with 13-year-old," and "Ex-teacher's aide sentenced for sexual rendezvous with student."
Who is watching over our schools and protecting our children? Certainly not the superintendent, administrators or the School Board. The superintendent needs to go. Administrators need to go. The do-nothing School Board needs to go. Everyone has failed to protect the children entrusted to them.
Our ineffective Board of Supervisors needs to go or hold the schools accountable so they don't harbor sexual abusers and pedophiles.
Mike Lindsay
Frederick County
