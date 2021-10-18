Here is the answer to this question for the City Council race in Ward 1.
Richard Bell has been involved in the community — Winchester School Board, Green Circle Trail Initiative, Top of the Regional Chamber and countless other volunteer and civic boards. People are either recruited or volunteer their time and resources to give back to the community. He didn’t apply for any of these positions, he was recruited every time because of his known commitment to the Winchester community.
The question of who is the most qualified becomes an easy one once you look at what people have done.
When I look for people to serve, it’s not the party affiliations, but their commitment to the community of Winchester — that’s the most important, and I believe the only thing, we have to evaluate a person.
The job of serving the community on City Council requires in-depth thinking, an open mind, humility, and willingness to work across the aisle. Richard Bell has all of these qualities and will continue to work on moving our city forward.
Even more than his platform for the city’s future, his own past in public life speaks volumes about his qualification.
His opponent, Jorge Gonzalez, has little involvement in the community and attacks the City of Winchester — the one he wants to work for — at every turn without offering any vision at all.
Richard Bell is the most qualified and is doing a very good job. Vote Richard Bell for councilor of Ward One.
Mayor John David Smith
Winchester
