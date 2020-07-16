Guten Tag!
I can't help but think, as I watch maskless Americans blithely going about their business, shouting about their right to "liberty," that we would all be greeting each other in German after WWII, if we had fought with the same selfish, self-absorbed Americans we have in our country today. When did words like collective good, shared sacrifice, public health and social responsibility become politicized?
Do you think our brave American troops heading to Europe/Japan decided in the heat of battle that their individual rights circumvented the safety of their fellow soldiers? Do you think they decided they didn't need to work as a team, protect each other and honor their commitment to their platoon? Of course not, because they understood it was a shared mission to fight a common enemy.
And civilian Americans at home also understood shared sacrifice, because during times of war, we must all pull together.
We are a nation at war against a novel viral enemy, but today we see self-absorbed Americans who feel their "rights" are somehow undermined and threatened by CDC guidelines, such as mask wearing, intended to stop the spread of COVID. How did we become a nation so enamored with individual rights that we've forgotten our common bond of humanity? This is why the U.S. is losing the battle against COVID, losing respect around the world, and facing a longer, deadlier and more difficult battle than other nations that pulled together during this international crisis.
Guten Tag!
Ms. Merrill, as your fellow Leftists will gleefully tell you (j/k they won't say a word), when you invoke anything associated with Hitler or the Third Reich for your argument, you lose...
"At war"? [lol] Quite the mongering of fear, ay?
I think people are allowed to talk about WW2 and Germany, Japan, and Europe, just not the political party of slaughter, ay? I do agree about "at war", which was stupid when dear leader said it and pretended he was leading the charge against it. That was before he surrendered us to it and starting selling Goya products from his desk. Whew!
The only thing socialist about the National SOCIALIST German Workers Party was the name. Read your history.
"When did words like collective good, shared sacrifice, public health and social responsibility become politicized?" Sounds like a speech from a socialist. National SOCIALIST German Workers Party Guten tag.
Uh, we've used those terms for years, like at least a hundred Go back to your "red threat" tactics, much funnier
The "greatest generation" would be ashamed of us. People who grew up in the depression would be ashamed of us.
