Why are they not ashamed?
Back in 2014, then President Obama traded five members of the Taliban held in Guantanamo prison for Army soldier Bowe Bergdahl. Bergdahl had been captured by the Taliban and held hostage. Six American soldiers were killed while searching for Bergdahl, and we later learned that Bergdahl was abducted by the Taliban after he deserted his post.
John McCain called these five detainees the hardest of the hard core, and now these men have been appointed to high positions in the new Afghanistan Government.
Current White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, then at the State Department praised the release at the time, and then deputy national security advisor Anthony Blinken, now Secretary of State backed the decision and said, “any threat to Americans had been mitigated.”
Now those released men are leaders once again in a government with the same ideals as the one that enabled Osama Bin Laden.
Why is it that Psaki, Blinken, Bergdahl and all the others involved in that decision are not ashamed?
Richard Thuss Berryville
(1) comment
IS this the same Biden administration that should be shamed for sending the Secretary of State to negotiate with the Taliban? And the same administration that committed to a withdrawal from Afghanistan with no plan, but a date set after the election?
Oh, that wasn't Biden at all, was it?
