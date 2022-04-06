I see it's that time of the year again — time for letter writers to proclaim that the Board of Supervisors has no right to "cut" the Frederick County School Board's budget.
People seem to assume that the School Board is entitled to every dollar it asks for, just because it's for the schools. An April 5 letter, "Work toward the common good," is a good example. Why do the supervisors look so closely at the school budget? Because it's the single biggest county budget item, making up 44 cents of every dollar spent by county taxpayers, according to the county's website.
And this year's approved $235.8 million dollar budget is certainly not "bare bones." The school budget has increased by an average of 3.5% every year since 2018, as shown on the county's website.
Many people seem to forget that one of the supervisors' key roles is to look out for all taxpayers in the county. That's why we elect them to represent us. Accepting the School Board's wish list with no "cuts" would mean they are merely a rubber stamp, ignoring their responsibilities to the taxpayers.
When I read these letters every year, I always imagine what it would be like if I could set my personal budget this way. Let's see, I need $1 million to support my lifestyle this year ... if my employer doesn't give it to me, then he's cutting my budget!
Phil Kelly
Frederick County
