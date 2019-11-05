We are fortunate to have Lenny Millholland as our Frederick County Sheriff. Why would we change?
Dr. Jeffrey Davis
Frederick County
Millholland has lied to us all since day One.
If you are a Republican and vote for Millholland you are actually endorsing Northam & Herring since he endorsed them for you as YOUR SHERIFF. What will you say in 2020 when he endorses Herring for Governor as he did it in 2013 & 2017?
Democrats hope to flip both houses of General Assembly
It only takes two seats to flip in Richmond and then they can completely change the laws and policies. When that happens you will see new 2nd amendment laws enacted, sanctuary cities starting, late term abortions and many more of their stances enacted. When this happens you then need to blame yourself for not standing up and voting your true values.
I am only but one vote and I do like Millholland but I will be voting my true values as a Republican and hope you do to. This will probably be the one of the most important voting decisions you will make in your lifetime, since it influences the state races. It is not about Millholland it is about Virginia and the Valley.
