Why would Frederick County want to cite a business that offers good, clean entertainment to its patrons. The Snapp family has done a wonderful thing by bringing something to the county that has been missing.

Lay off of them and pick something else to cite. Oh, here’s an idea. Cite the structures in Frederick County that have junk all around the outside.

Carolyn Williams

Frederick County 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.