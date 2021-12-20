Christmas has arrived for another year with a serious pandemic. I see on Facebook that Christmas parades have been held throughout our county.
What happened that Winchester didn't have their Christmas parade? Residents look forward to it each year, taking their children to see Santa on a fire truck.
However, I read in The Star's Dec. 18 edition that First Night will be held downtown for New Year's Eve.
Why is this more important than our Christmas parade? If we are still being cautious and several places are requiring mask, having a Christmas parade with people watching from the streets is better than groups of people not wearing masks.
How many of these people attending First Night have been vaccinated and had their booster? Or do we just not care? For your information, I have been vaccinated and had my booster.
Merry Christmas ad happy New Year.
Frances Luttrell
Frederick County
