Why haven’t Handley’s problems been addressed all along?
The report on Handley High School was very discouraging, but even more discouraging was the superintendent saying it’s up to the next principal to dig into the data and analyze it. My question is, why haven’t the administrative staff and superintendent been doing this job all along? These are just a few of the administrators listed on the organizational chart under the superintendent:
Division Equity Specialist, Director of Secondary Education, Director of Student Services, PBIS/Student Conduct Coordinator, Behavioral Specialist, Career and Technical Education Coordinator, Alternative Education Coordinator, Student Information System Coordinator, Division Director of Testing, Secondary Instructional Specialist, etc, etc. Why haven’t they been addressing this data all along with the principal and teachers? There is also a full administrative staff serving the middle and elementary schools. Are they addressing the same types of problems in the lower levels? The student issues in the high school are problems that begin to germinate at the lower levels. Maybe the school board has been too complacent assuming the administrative staff is fully supporting principals and teachers at all levels.
Karen Ridings
Winchester
