Growing up in a Southern Republican family, I have often been asked — usually in disgust — how I could be such an apostate and vote for Democrats. Friends are equally mystified. It is quite simple.
Sunday school and vacation Bible school in the summers taught me that everyone should be treated equally and viewed as God’s children regardless of race, gender, or anything else. Democrats support that, Republicans don’t.
Being a straight, white, Christian male doesn’t make me more “American” than anyone else. Democrats support that, Republicans don’t.
I have guns and enjoy them but am against private folks having access to military-grade killing machines and ammo. Democrats support that, Republicans don’t.
I think capitalism is great but workers scraping by while working 40-plus hours a week is a problem. Democrats support that, Republicans don’t.
I believe anyone who wants to improve themselves through higher education should have affordable access to that. Democrats support that, Republicans don’t.
I think helping people exercise their right to vote is a good thing. Democrats support that, Republicans don’t.
Teachers work hard, are not daycare providers, should be valued and not be controlled by the government. Democrats believe that, Republicans don’t.
The police have difficult, high-stress jobs and deserve our thanks, but that is not an excuse when a few of them do the wrong thing. Democrats support that, Republicans don’t.
Sadly, my answers make little sense to my proper Republican family.
Jay Gillispie
Stephens City
