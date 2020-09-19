Why I’m Voting for Karen Ridings
This letter is being written in support of Karen Ridings as a write-in candidate for Member at Large on the Winchester City school board. I have known Karen for approximately 30 years in a variety of capacities. I hired her as the WPS Food Service Coordinator to supervise our cafeteria services in the school system. After several years we employed her as an elementary teacher for seven years. These positions gave her first-hand experiences supervising and educating children. She did an outstanding job in both positions. In working with her I recognized her many skills of leadership, problem solving, and excellent human relations.
Eventually she left the school system and worked as a Virginia Tech extension agent in the community for 5 years. She was involved in community education, working with groups of all ages from children to adults.
With Karen’s variety of background, experiences, and responsibilities, I believe she is infinitely qualified to continue making a contribution to our community serving on the Winchester School Board. My wife Jane and I encourage the citizens of Winchester to vote for Karen in the upcoming school board election.
John C. Capehart
Retired WPS Superintendent of Schools
