Integrity, compassion, common sense, vision and a commitment to working hard and finding solutions that advance and meet both short- and long-term needs and objectives for Winchester are the qualities I am using as I evaluate the choices in next month’s City Council election.
Richard Bell, an exceptional candidate for Ward 1, displays all these attributes. Additionally, he is committed to being responsive to constituents, a quality reflected in his willingness to listen with an open mind to neighbors and residents. In fact, over the past several months, he has knocked on hundreds of doors to learn more about the concerns and priorities of those who should matter most to our elected leaders — our city residents.
Quality of life in Winchester is also important to me. Excellent schools that invest in the next generation by serving today’s students; housing that is affordable for our diverse workforce with a wide range of income levels; a clean, safe community, achieved through support of our public safety team and other city employees; and parks and green space that offer us places to exercise, play and relax with family and friends, enhance quality of life for residents of all ages. Richard has extensive leadership experience serving on city committees and boards that have improved our city schools, advanced housing options, supported city employees, and expanded parks. His track record speaks for itself.
For these reasons —and others — I’m casting my vote for Richard Bell on Nov. 8!
Kathleen Devlin
Winchester
