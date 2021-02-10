I understand that Sen. Timothy Kaine made the following remarks on MSNBC in January of 2017: "What we've got to do is fight in Congress, fight in the courts, fight in the streets, fight online, fight at the ballot box." In light of the pending impeachment, or potential censure, of former President Trump for incitement to insurrection, the senator should tell us why his remarks do not constitute incitement to insurrection, and why he should not be impeached or censured.
Harrison Hartwell
Bon Air
(3) comments
Whiners like to rewrite history in their favor. We’re getting down to schoolyard childish antics: “You used the word, “fight” so I’m going to run tell the teacher.”
They’re trying to excuse the criminal, despicable behavior of Trump and, consequently, their support of it.
Because, Harrison, the "evil dumbocrats" ...and any one else, for that matter, can say such things if they're not speaking to a frothed up crowd of nitwits on their way to the capitol to hang people. But why am I telling you, who are obviously terribly intelligent and savvy, this?
Yeah...Dear Harrison,
I think the quote from me that you reference was from an interview I did about my plans for the way forward- I had no live mob I was frothing up into a crazed lather. But I would LOVE to know what Donald J Trump was doing after he told the whipped up mob that he was joining them on the march to the Capitol, before he tweeted that he "loved" them but they should leave. SO MANY HOURS passed, and not a peep from the biggest mouth around. And that was BEFORE he was banned from twitter. Can't wait to hear back....Yours truly.....Tim Kaine
