Gun deaths are a problem in America. Per capita, it was reported that America has a 6-fold greater rate of gun deaths than the next highest of the world’s “wealthy” nations and we have 6 times more guns than the next highest. Correlation doesn’t indicate cause and effect, but it does point to “association.” There are legitimate reasons to own a gun, but I see no reason for anyone to own an “assault-style” weapon or guns with bump stocks or large capacity clips, and if persons carry guns, they should be trained and licensed. I also believe a waiting period allowing an extensive background check is reasonable. It appears that the conservative argument against gun control centers on denial of personal freedom, like mask mandates and seat belt requirements. The Second Amendment is their basis for unfettered gun ownership, but was entered into the Constitution to placate Anti-Federalists who feared a Federal standing army would disarm State Militias forcing the states into submission. The Second Amendment states: (“A well regulated militia, being necessary for the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”). Note the first phrase. Arguably, the role of government should include protecting its citizens from perils from abroad and within. So far the pro-gun approach of not giving an inch has worked. But there will come a time when the dam will break, so why not support reasonable gun control?

Ray Hicks

Frederick County

Blackhorsegirl
Blackhorsegirl

It’s all reasonable. It’s narrow minded gun owners who aren’t reasonable. These laws are coming. Be part of the solution where you have more control of the narrative and not part of the problem where you will lose.

What’s wrong with decent and detailed background checks? What’s wrong with waiting a few days? Absolutely nothing other than your pride is in the way.

Old Western Man
Old Western Man

In answer to your concluding question, nothing being proposed could be even remotely construed as reasonable.

One's 2A civil rights should be as easy to exercise as voting.

Bose-Einstein
Bose-Einstein

Great idea. Wait in line for 8 hours to buy a gun. By the way, no water allowed.

Spock Here
Spock Here

And only buy a gun every two years. One day in November. On a Tuesday. At one place in the county you live in, , 6 am to 6 pm. Don't forget multiple forms of ID.

shinyhappypeople
shinyhappypeople

Just realized i’m the echo in here✌️

john brown
john brown

All great suggestions "old man"... like voting

shinyhappypeople
shinyhappypeople

👏...And only in person on one day of the year at a predetermined location

Bryan.Nuri
Bryan.Nuri

I never paid to vote.

Old Western Man
Old Western Man

Eighty plus years of "common sense" gun control on the books, and somehow 2A civil rights defenders haven't given an inch. Hmm, seems a bit fallacious in our pursuit of Truth.

A smattering of Federal infringements (the opposing of which was the entire purpose of the Bill of Rights):

NFA 1934

FFA 1938

OCCSSA 1968

GCA 1968

FOPA 1986

UFA 1988

GFZA 1990

BHVPA 1993

FAWB 1994-2004

Doc Samson
Doc Samson

@Old Western Man - Providing facts just means the Leftists will ignore you. They (facts) are their kryptonite...

Blackhorsegirl
Blackhorsegirl

Why can’t gun ownership be like owning and driving a car:

Must show skill and/or attend classes

Must pass tests

Must be fully licensed

Like a driver’s license, this gun license will have to be renewed

Waiting period after application to own a gun

Why are they selling guns of military mass destruction? Do we allow civilians to own and drive military tanks through our streets?

Gun owners don’t realize they are the dupes of the NRA. The NRA is lobbyist whose job is protect the industry and sell guns. Any decent responsible gun owner should distance themselves from these people.

Sensible laws that don’t take guns away.

Doc Samson
Doc Samson

"So far the pro-gun approach of not giving an inch has worked"

If the Star wants only "true" statements in the comments, shouldn't that apply to the actual columns/letters? The above statement is demonstrably, ridiculously untrue.

Spock Here
Spock Here

Apparently some people personally knew the framers of the Constitution and know exactly how they thought, and it definitely was not "let everyone have muskets for the common defense."

Bryan.Nuri
Bryan.Nuri

Exactly, lots of Meal Team Six and Y'all Qaeda, but astonishingly, no drill instruction or training...

Catherine Giovannoni
Catherine Giovannoni

[thumbup]

