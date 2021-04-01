Gun deaths are a problem in America. Per capita, it was reported that America has a 6-fold greater rate of gun deaths than the next highest of the world’s “wealthy” nations and we have 6 times more guns than the next highest. Correlation doesn’t indicate cause and effect, but it does point to “association.” There are legitimate reasons to own a gun, but I see no reason for anyone to own an “assault-style” weapon or guns with bump stocks or large capacity clips, and if persons carry guns, they should be trained and licensed. I also believe a waiting period allowing an extensive background check is reasonable. It appears that the conservative argument against gun control centers on denial of personal freedom, like mask mandates and seat belt requirements. The Second Amendment is their basis for unfettered gun ownership, but was entered into the Constitution to placate Anti-Federalists who feared a Federal standing army would disarm State Militias forcing the states into submission. The Second Amendment states: (“A well regulated militia, being necessary for the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”). Note the first phrase. Arguably, the role of government should include protecting its citizens from perils from abroad and within. So far the pro-gun approach of not giving an inch has worked. But there will come a time when the dam will break, so why not support reasonable gun control?
Ray Hicks
Frederick County
(15) comments
It’s all reasonable. It’s narrow minded gun owners who aren’t reasonable. These laws are coming. Be part of the solution where you have more control of the narrative and not part of the problem where you will lose.
What’s wrong with decent and detailed background checks? What’s wrong with waiting a few days? Absolutely nothing other than your pride is in the way.
In answer to your concluding question, nothing being proposed could be even remotely construed as reasonable.
One's 2A civil rights should be as easy to exercise as voting.
Great idea. Wait in line for 8 hours to buy a gun. By the way, no water allowed.
And only buy a gun every two years. One day in November. On a Tuesday. At one place in the county you live in, , 6 am to 6 pm. Don't forget multiple forms of ID.
Just realized i’m the echo in here✌️
All great suggestions "old man"... like voting
👏...And only in person on one day of the year at a predetermined location
I never paid to vote.
Eighty plus years of "common sense" gun control on the books, and somehow 2A civil rights defenders haven't given an inch. Hmm, seems a bit fallacious in our pursuit of Truth.
A smattering of Federal infringements (the opposing of which was the entire purpose of the Bill of Rights):
NFA 1934
FFA 1938
OCCSSA 1968
GCA 1968
FOPA 1986
UFA 1988
GFZA 1990
BHVPA 1993
FAWB 1994-2004
@Old Western Man - Providing facts just means the Leftists will ignore you. They (facts) are their kryptonite...
Why can’t gun ownership be like owning and driving a car:
Must show skill and/or attend classes
Must pass tests
Must be fully licensed
Like a driver’s license, this gun license will have to be renewed
Waiting period after application to own a gun
Why are they selling guns of military mass destruction? Do we allow civilians to own and drive military tanks through our streets?
Gun owners don’t realize they are the dupes of the NRA. The NRA is lobbyist whose job is protect the industry and sell guns. Any decent responsible gun owner should distance themselves from these people.
Sensible laws that don’t take guns away.
"So far the pro-gun approach of not giving an inch has worked"
If the Star wants only "true" statements in the comments, shouldn't that apply to the actual columns/letters? The above statement is demonstrably, ridiculously untrue.
Apparently some people personally knew the framers of the Constitution and know exactly how they thought, and it definitely was not "let everyone have muskets for the common defense."
Exactly, lots of Meal Team Six and Y'all Qaeda, but astonishingly, no drill instruction or training...
[thumbup]
