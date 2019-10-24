We have come to the season where it appears nearly everywhere you travel in Frederick County you see a yard sign supporting this or that candidate. While this at times becomes an annoyance, it is nice to see my fellow citizens so actively engaged in the electoral process.
Many of the signs I have seen support Shawn Graber, who is the Republican nominee for the Back Creek District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. I have had the opportunity to get acquainted with Shawn over the past five years through attending many county meetings and other nonprofit events and have been quite impressed with the knowledge, abilities, and work ethic this young man possesses.
I have witnessed Shawn doing his homework on issues and his willingness to stand in support of my fellow taxpayers and me while working to reduce county spending and minimize taxes for all residents. This has been especially beneficial for young families just starting out as well as those such as myself living on a fixed income.
On Nov. 5, please join me by casting your vote for Republican nominee Shawn Graber, who will truly be the compassionate, conservative voice for all residents of Frederick County.
