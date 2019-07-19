I am writing to express my concerns about the upcoming water and sewer rate increases, being proposed not just for this coming year but for the next FIVE years, according to your article that appeared in the paper July 11.
All along the Town Council has said they don’t want to release the study done by their hired consultant, Pennoni, out of Winchester. The council says the study is too technical for any of the residents of Berryville to understand. Do they think the residents of Berryville are a bunch of idiots?
Release the study now so we can see what the full impact of these rate increases are going to be and why they are so desperately needed!
The most recent article in the newspaper stated: “Yet larger water and wastewater users -- those paying for 6,000 to 10,000 gallons per month --would pay less for service under the chosen scenario, at least when administrative costs are not included.”
Why? Shouldn’t they pay more than folks who use 2,000 to 3,000 gallons per month? This doesn’t make any sense.
What is going to happen is the council will decide on rate increases, have a token open forum for town residents to speak, and then vote on the very same night to raise the rates. That is how it worked when people spoke recently about a recent property tax increase.
I am all for having clean water in Berryville, don’t get me wrong, I just think residents should have the full story as to why it is so urgent now and why over the next five years our water and sewer rates could double!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.