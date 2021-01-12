Just why should the new Democratic administration "listen to all Americans"? The outgoing Republican-controlled administration and Senate "listened" to all Americans? Why should the Biden administration pay any attention to those who would deny its legitimacy and go so far as to actively, violently attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election? Mr. Haddock hopes that "our Virginia elected officials do not seek retribution, revenge or malice ... ." Actually, retribution, revenge, and malice would be just a continuation of the departing Republican administration's approach to governing. No, the Biden administration will have its hands full with the pandemic, the economy, our cultural divides, the income gap, criminal justice reform and a whole bunch of other pressing issues ignored and left behind by its immediate predecessor. If, along the way to seeking solutions to the concerns it has inherited, the Biden administration finds time to listen to those who are directly and indirectly responsible for placing this nation in the condition we find ourselves in, fine. If not, that is just the way life goes. The departing Republican administration has had a multitude of opportunities to show the "heart" Mr. Haddock credits to Abraham Lincoln. It failed. And the Democrats should listen to those who supported that?
Gerald Gordon
Winchester
There are many of us who are still totally traumatized by the events of January 6th. To be honest, I’m not quite ready to extend my hand in friendship to those who supported and still supports a sick madman with the emotional maturity of a 7 year old. If President Biden says he’s the President of all, I believe him. He is inheriting a nightmare not of his making. However, there is no doubt in my mind that those who still support Trump and rage over a “stolen election” and whatever nonsense, will have no trouble cashing their $2000 benefit check coming from the illegitimate government of President Biden.
While we don't negotiate with the terrorists, Biden is the president of us all, a fact Trump ignored. I'd say it's worth listening to his sane voters.
